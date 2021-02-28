Delhi Woman Stabbed to Death in Chain-Snatching Incident
The incident that happened in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar locality was captured by a CCTV camera.
A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death after she resisted a robbery bid in North-West Delhi on Saturday, 27 February, the police told news agency ANI.
The incident that happened in Adarsh Nagar locality was captured by a CCTV camera.
The victim identified as Simran was stabbed by a chain snatcher when she was returning home from a market around 9.30 pm on Saturday while carrying her child, reported NDTV.
The police said that an FIR has been registered and further investigations are underway. No arrests in the case have been made till now.
In the past two days, this is at least the second such incident to have been reported from the city.
A similar incident was reported from capital’s Kalkaji area where a 17-year-old boy was beaten up and stabbed by three boys when he objected to the three accused who were following his sister while passing indecent comments. Five people were arrested over the incident.
The boy was later admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Trauma Centre.
(With inputs from ANI, NDTV)
