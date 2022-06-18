ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Woman Allegedly Pushed Off Terrace by In-Laws at 3 am, Hospitalised

The Commission has asked the Delhi Police to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) on the matter till Monday evening.

PTI
Published
India
1 min read
i

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police in connection with an alleged attempt to murder case of a 30-year-old woman by her in-laws.

The Commission has asked the Delhi Police to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) on the matter till Monday evening.

The DCW, in a statement, received a complaint from the family of the woman.

The woman's father informed DCW that on Friday he received a call wherein he was told that his daughter is admitted in a hospital after falling from stairs.

He alleged that when he went to his daughter's house, neighbours told him that his daughter was pushed off the roof.

He stated that his daughter's in laws have been harassing her since she was married three years ago, said the statement.

The DCW said that she is presently admitted in a hospital in a very serious condition.

The DCW in its notice to Delhi Police has sought to register an FIR and arrest the accused immediately.

It also asked the police to record the statement of the woman before the magistrate in the hospital itself.

