Delhi Will Turn Into ‘Corona Capital’ of the Country: HC 

With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Thursday, 5 November, said that the city could soon become ‘corona capital of the country’.

India on Thursday reported 50,209 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 83,64,086. The death toll increased by 704 to 1,24,315.

Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad stated that the Delhi government has gone “haywire” over the pandemic. The high court further said that the AAP government’s mismanaged with the health of the citizens and will deal with it separately, reported news agency PTI.