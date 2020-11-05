Delhi Will Turn Into ‘Corona Capital’ of the Country: HC
With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Thursday, 5 November, said that the city could soon become ‘corona capital of the country’.
India on Thursday reported 50,209 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 83,64,086. The death toll increased by 704 to 1,24,315.
Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad stated that the Delhi government has gone “haywire” over the pandemic. The high court further said that the AAP government’s mismanaged with the health of the citizens and will deal with it separately, reported news agency PTI.
Delhi on Wednesday recorded a spike in COVID-19 cases with 6,842 new confirmed cases.
Slamming the Delhi government, the high court said that the Delhi government claimed a high number of testing but the number of cases has risen.
“The city could soon become corona capital of the country. Thanks to the number of cases shooting up,” the bench said. It further added “We are going to take it very seriously.”
This comes after the bench heard pleas relating non-payment of dues to doctors, medical staff, cleaning staff, teachers and retired engineers, reported PTI.
All of them have been employed with North Delhi Municipal Corporation.
The number of new daily infections have been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases in a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 5.5 lakh now.
(With inputs from PTI)
