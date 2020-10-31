Delhi Weather: IMD Records Coldest October in 58 Years

According to data by The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), this October was the coldest in the national capital in 58 years, NDTV reported.

In terms of mean minimum temperature, Delhi hit a low of 17.2 celsius degrees, the lowest since 1962, when it had touched 16.9 degrees. Delhi normally sees a mean of 19.1 degree celsius in October.

IMD also said that Delhi usually sees a plunge to 15-16 degrees in this month, but this year, on Thursday, 29 October, the national capital recorded a low of 12.5 degree celsius.

This is the lowest temperature recorded in October in 26 years.