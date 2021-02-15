How Uttarakhand Flash Floods Affected Water Supply in Delhi

Chadha said that due to alarming levels of impurities, DJB’s water treatment plants in Bhagirathi Vihar and Sonia Vihar were only functioning at 30 to 40 percent capacity.

However, he added that despite being faced with such high level of impurities in water, the treatment plants had managed to bring down the turbidity from 8,000 NTUs to 960 NTUs.

The Rajindernagar MLA further said that after the work of DJB officials, water supply at Bhagirathi Vihar has increased to 100 percent, while at Sonia Vihar, it is 80 percent.