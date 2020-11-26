Delhi Riots: In Vinod Kumar’s Death Case, Accused Granted Bail

Saifi’s advocated Abdul Gaffar argued that that his client was innocent . He clarified that he was not a named accused and there was no material to show the involvement of the accused. That there were no specific allegations against Saifi of using violent force against the complainant. Regarding CCTV footage, which allegedly showed Saifi’s involvement, the lawyer argued that it ‘does not depict him as this is a case of mistaken identity and accused is not the same person as shown by the prosecution in the CCTV footage’.

The prosecution had argued that in their investigation they had arrested someone who named Saifi and also identified him in the CCTV footage near the place of Kumar’s murder. They also added that as per the Call Detailed Records, Saifi was near the place of the incident. They also said that the investigation was still under process and that evidence against accused was still being collected.



The order reads that since the accused was found near the place of incident and his face being identified by another accused in the CCTV footage for a split second is vehemently denied by the counsel of the accused, what remains is the identification by co-accused. Thereafter, Saifi was granted bail on the aforementioned conditions.