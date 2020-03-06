Delhi Violence Story One-Sided: Prasar Bharati CEO's Letter to BBC

In a letter to the director general of the BBC, General Tony Hall on 4 March, Vempati cited a report by journalist Yogita Limaye which investigates the role of Delhi police in the riots.

He has written in the letter that he must "respectfully decline the broadcaster's invite to him for the 'BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year' awards night over its Delhi riots reportage,” according to The Print.

Vempati has not explicitly mentioned the word 'riots' anywhere, but referred to it as "incidents of violence."

Prasar Bharati is the parent body of state-owned broadcasters Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR).