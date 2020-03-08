Delhi Violence Survivors Face Rain, Grief & Apathy in Relief Camps

People who were rendered homeless in Delhi violence are battling rain, grief and helplessness in relief camps. The Quint visited the main camp being run by the AAP government in Mustafabad’s Eidgah and spoke to several survivors.

With food, clothes, medical and legal aid, the survivors have found immediate yet temporary relief. Although scared to return to their homes that were broken, burned or looted in different parts of northeast Delhi, the survivors at Mustafabad’s camp hope to rebuild their lives soon.