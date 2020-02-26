Delhi Violence: Anti-CAA Protest at Khureji Khas Cleared by Police
The sit-in protest at Khureji Khas against Citizenship Amendment Act has been cleared by the Delhi Police. Protesters at the site have tweeted visuals showing police personnel dismantling the tent where the anti-CAA sit-in protest had been ongoing for the last few weeks. One person has been detained by the police.
This comes amid escalating violence in northeast Delhi, which has claimed 20 lives so far.
The Khureji Khas sit-in protest was assembled on a stretch leading to the main road of Khureji Khas.
