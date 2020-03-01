A Pregnant Woman’s Search for Missing Husband Ends in GTB’s Morgue

Barely able to contain her own grief, Sarita comforted Sunita, who oscillated between breaking down and wearing a stiff look, her youngest daughter in her lap.

Once I had written the letter, Sunita dipped her right thumb in blue ink and stamped the sheet. The senior officer, sending the head constable with the family to the police station, said, “Once the FIR is filed, the procedure the locate him will start.”

Weeping, Sarita said, “Sir, please help us. Nobody listens to poor people.”

The officer assured her of all possible help. The family, aboard a jeep, were taken to Gokulpuri Police Station, where an FIR was registered.