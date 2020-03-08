Delhi Cops Detain Couple Allegedly Linked to ISIS Over CAA Clashes

A couple allegedly linked to the Islamic State's Khorasan module was on Sunday, 8 March, detained from south Delhi's Jamia Nagar for allegedly instigating anti-CAA violence in the national capital, the police said.

The husband been identified as Jahanjeb Sami and the wife as Hina Bashir Beg, said Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

"They were involved in instigating anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests," he said.

(This is a developing story.)