Delhi Riots: UAPA Accused Ishrat Jahan Denied Interim Bail

Ishrat Jahan’s advocates had argued for bail on the grounds of her spinal injury, high blood pressure and the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi’s Mandoli jail.

Citing a recent injury that Ishrat had, which was brought up in recent hearings by her and her sister Sarwer Jahan, the court order read, “It was submitted that around 15 days back, the applicant fel inside the bathroom while she was in Jail due to slippery floor and has suffered spine injuries.”



Her lawyer also said that the COVID-19 situation inside the jail was precarious and that Ishrat has anxiety issues. On these grounds, they moved interim bail for two months.