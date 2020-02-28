How a Delhi Muslim Family Found Shelter in Hindu Neighbours’ Home
Video Editor: Varun Sharma/Ashutosh Bhardwaj
- Reporter: “Sir, please accompany us, we don’t know this area at all.”
- Delhi Police: “Ma’am, I am telling you. Go this way, then take a right.”
- Reporter: “Sir, please understand the situation.”
The Quint’s journalist requested police to accompany Siraj, an auto-rickshaw driver, in rescuing his sister and her family who were stuck in their residence in violence-hit northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar since 23 February.
But police did not agree to come with Siraj. Finally, The Quint’s journalist decided to go with Siraj themselves.
Police Did Not Come to the Galis of Karawal Nagar: Local
On our way, a family asked us for a lift as our vehicle was the only one plying on the road. He told us that police has not come to Karawal Nagar since 23 February.
Siraj’s sister’s residence was next to the same mosque which was vandalised on 23 February. On reaching the place, we parked the auto outside the gali and walked towards the residence. All eyes in the neighbourhood were on us.
We reached the house to find it locked from outside, and were told by a resident of the locality that the family was not inside. But that very moment, Siraj’s sister shouted and told him to collect the keys from the house next door.
‘A Hindu Family Sheltered Us’
Ali Ahmed, Siraj’s sister’s father-in-law, has been living Karawal Nagar with his family since 1984. He told The Quint that he has never felt any threat although it is a Hindu-dominated area.
On 24 February, when the tension in the area was at its peak, a Hindu family in the neighbourhood sheltered them.
“We took shelter at our neighbour’s house – a Hindu family. We’ve been neighbours for years. They got into trouble when some people found out we were staying at their house. They asked us to return to our house on the morning of 26 February. They bolted our door from the outside so nobody would know we were in there. They assured us they’d help us escape from the locality.”Ali Ahmed, Siraj’s sister’s father-in-law
‘Violence in the Gali Was Triggered by Outsiders’
Ali recounted to The Quint what he saw on the evening of 23 February.
“On 23 February, I initially saw 50-60 people come and vandalise the mosque. They didn’t attack the houses. Later, the mob began attacking people and their homes. They said Muslims should be thrashed and removed from the area. I saw people get assaulted. Youngsters ran away, but families escaped on Tuesday morning. We moved to our neighbour’s house on Monday night as they were trying to burn our house – but they were stopped since the fire would have spread to other houses.”Ali Ahmed, Siraj’s sister’s father-in-law
The mob tried to break into Ali’s residence.
Police Did Not Come Despite Several Calls: Family
Ali’s son Ali Mohammad told The Quint that despite calling the police several times for help, no one came to rescue them.
In fact, Mohammed dialled 100 several times in front of The Quint’s journalist, but the police refused come because of “lack of manpower.”
This reporter then called senior police officers to rescue Ali’s family from the violence. After three to four hours, three policemen arrived at the house to take the family –comprising six adults and four children – to safety.
Another Muslim couple, who were sheltered by a Hindu family, joined us on the way. One of the policemen told The Quint, that the situation in Delhi, since 23 February, was worse than the 1984 riots.
Family Appeals For Peace
Feeling devastated after the violence, Ali said that he and his family will return home once peace returns to the locality.
The family's relief at having escaped the violence is tempered by the blow of having to leave their home behind.