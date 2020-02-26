Delhi Violence: Five IPS Officers of Delhi Police Transferred
In the wake of the violence that broke out in Northeast Delhi, five IPS officers posted with the Delhi Police were transferred, ANI reported.
SD Mishra, Additional CP Rohini, will now be posted as Additional CP Traffic and MS Randhawa, Additional CP (Central District), will be posted as Additional CP (Crime).
P Mishra, DCP (EOW), was transferred to the new posting of DCP (Rohini), S Bhatia, DCP IGI Airport, will be posted as DCP (Central District), and Rajeev Ranjan, Staff Officer to Commissioner of Police (CP), will be posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), IGI Airport.
22 Killed in Northeast Delhi Violence
The national capital’s northeast area erupted into violence earlier this week, and many areas such as Chandbagh and Bhajanpura have been affected by rioting, with damage to life and property. Twenty two people have reportedly been killed as of now.
Starting as a clash between anti-CAA-NRC protestors and people in support of the laws, the fighting soon reached a large scale, and Section 144 too had to be imposed in parts of the city's northeast. "We can't have another 1984 in Delhi, not under the watch of this court," Delhi HC Justice Muralidhar had said earlier on Wednesday, 26 February.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )