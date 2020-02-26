Delhi Violence: Five IPS Officers of Delhi Police Transferred

In the wake of the violence that broke out in Northeast Delhi, five IPS officers posted with the Delhi Police were transferred, ANI reported.

SD Mishra, Additional CP Rohini, will now be posted as Additional CP Traffic and MS Randhawa, Additional CP (Central District), will be posted as Additional CP (Crime).

P Mishra, DCP (EOW), was transferred to the new posting of DCP (Rohini), S Bhatia, DCP IGI Airport, will be posted as DCP (Central District), and Rajeev Ranjan, Staff Officer to Commissioner of Police (CP), will be posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), IGI Airport.