Two two months after communal violence rocked parts of north east Delhi, a chargesheet has been filed on Friday, 1 May, in connection Shahrukh Pathan who was arrested for firing a gun at police head constable Deepak Dahiya.On 24 February, a man, who was captured on video, purportedly brandishing and firing a gun during the clashes that consumed different parts of northeast Delhi, was identified as Shahrukh and arrested by the the Delhi Police.The chargesheet which is more than 350 pages has been filed against the accused in the Karkardooma Court.Shahrukh was arrested by Narcotics Cell, Crime on 3 March and is in jail. He was the first person to be arrested in the riot cases.What Does the Chargesheet Say?During investigation, one Kaleem Ahmad r/o Kairana, UP who had given shelter to the accused Shahrukh was also arrested in this case.During investigation, sections 147/148/149/216 IPC have also been added to the case.In this case, chargesheet has been filed against Shaharukh Pathan, Kaleem Ahmad and one Ishtiyak Mallik r/o Arvind Nagar,Ghonda, Delhi whose location was also found at the spot.The weapon of offence, a 7.65 mm pistol and 2 live rounds were recovered from Shahrukh in this case.Earlier, the Delhi Police had said, “While investigating Jamia and northeast (Delhi) riot cases, Delhi Police has done its job sincerely and impartially,” reported PTI.The police added, “All the arrests made have been based on analysis of scientific and forensic evidence, including video footage, technical and other footprints.”Under Lockdown, Confusion & Fear Grip NE Delhi As Arrests Increase