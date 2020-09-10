ICU Beds To Be Increased & Plasma Therapy to Continue in Delhi

Amid the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, 10 September directed all the authorities to increase the number of ICU beds, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain briefed the media.

He also stated that plasma therapy will continue to be used in the national capital, as it has proved to be effective in people who are in the initial stages of the coronavirus treatment, reported news agency PTI.