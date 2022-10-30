Delhi Teen Stabbed to Death For Protesting Sister's Alleged Harassment

Two teenagers, in conflict with law (CCLs), were apprehended in central Delhi’s Patel Nagar on Saturday, 29 October, for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old boy multiple times to death.

The incident took place reportedly after a scuffle had broken out between them over the alleged harassment of the victim's sister.

Few days ago, the deceased had warned the juveniles to stay away from his sister and slapped them. On 28 October, "in order to take revenge, both of them caught the brother and inflicted injuries with knives," the police said.