Delhi Teen Stabbed to Death For Protesting Sister's Alleged Harassment
The incident took place after a scuffle had broken out over the alleged harassment of the victim's sister.
Two teenagers, in conflict with law (CCLs), were apprehended in central Delhi’s Patel Nagar on Saturday, 29 October, for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old boy multiple times to death.
The incident took place reportedly after a scuffle had broken out between them over the alleged harassment of the victim's sister.
Few days ago, the deceased had warned the juveniles to stay away from his sister and slapped them. On 28 October, "in order to take revenge, both of them caught the brother and inflicted injuries with knives," the police said.
Teenagers Disclose They Used To Tease Deceased’s Sister
From the scrutiny of CCTV Cameras, identification of assailants was established. Further, a number of raids were conducted at possible hideouts of assailants in the area of Patel Nagar, Moti Nagar, Anand Parbat, Nangloi and Gurgaon, resulting in the apprehending of the two juveniles.
One knife was recovered by the doctor from the body of the deceased while the other blood stained knife was recovered at the instance of assailants, the police said.
During investigation, both the CCLs disclosed that they used to tease the sister of the deceased, police said.
DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said the victim's father took him to Sardar Patel Hospital, but he was declared brought dead.
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
“When he was being taken to the hospital, the teenager told his father that the two juveniles had made lewd comments and harassed his sister,” the DCP said, adding that investigation is ongoing and legal action will be taken if there are more people involved.
A purported CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media as well. A police officer said no complaint of sexual harassment was filed by the girl or the family, The Hindu reported.
“He wanted to pursue BCom and wanted to become a chartered accountant. All our dreams are shattered now,” the teen's father was quoted as saying.
