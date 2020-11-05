60-Yr-Old Rapes Teen in Delhi, She Gives Birth on Terrace: Police

A 16-year-old rape survivor gave birth to a baby on the terrace of her house, Delhi Police said on Wednesday, 4 November.

The police received a PCR call on 31 October where the caller said that they recovered a child wrapped in a cloth from north Delhi and provided no further information, PTI reported.



"We received information on Saturday night regarding the infant. Police reached the spot and rushed the baby to a hospital. When we checked the CCTV footage of the area, the baby was found with a girl," a senior police officer said.