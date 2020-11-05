Smoky Haze Shrouds Delhi-NCR, Air Quality Turns ‘Very Poor’

On the contrary, the Ministry of Earth Science's System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research stated the boundary layer wind direction is "not favourable for direct fire-related transport". The share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution air is estimated to be only 5 percent for today.

The share of stubble burning accounted for 10 per cent of Delhi's pollution on Tuesday, 16 percent on Monday and 40 percent on Sunday, the maximum so far this season. Last year, the farm fire contribution to Delhi's pollution had peaked to 44 percent on 1 November.

The air quality forecasting agency added, "A significant improvement from the peak AQI value, four days back, to current AQI is mainly attributed to increased local surface wind speed combined with not so favourable boundary layer winds for the fire-related intrusion. However, boundary layer winds are likely to shift to North-westerly, some increased intrusion, and marginal deterioration is expected for the next three days."