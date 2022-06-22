One Nabbed After 4 Constables, 1 Home Guard Attacked in Delhi Police Station

The Delhi Police on Wednesday, 22 June, nabbed a person after five policemen and a home guard were injured in a stabbing incident in Cyber Police Station in Delhi's Shahdara.

Interrogation of the accused is presently underway.

As per a statement by the Delhi Police, one police personnel has been shifted to AIIMS Trauma Center, and rest have been sent to GTB Hospital for treatment.

Further investigation in the matter is ongoing.

(This is a developing story.)