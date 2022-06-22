ADVERTISEMENT
One Nabbed After 4 Constables, 1 Home Guard Attacked in Delhi Police Station
The constables were attacked in Cyber Police Station in Delhi's Shahdara.
i
The Delhi Police on Wednesday, 22 June, nabbed a person after five policemen and a home guard were injured in a stabbing incident in Cyber Police Station in Delhi's Shahdara.
Interrogation of the accused is presently underway.
As per a statement by the Delhi Police, one police personnel has been shifted to AIIMS Trauma Center, and rest have been sent to GTB Hospital for treatment.
Further investigation in the matter is ongoing.
(This is a developing story.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×