Delhi: Schools to Reopen in a Phased Manner From September 1

Schools in the National Capital will resume physical classes in a phased manner, as classes 9-12 will reopen from September 1 and students of classes 6-8 will begin attending school from 8 September, NDTV reported.

The decision has reportedly been taken in view of a recommendation by an experts' panel formed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which had suggested reopening schools from September.

In October 2020, schools in several states had resumed physical attendance, following a decline in COVID-19 infections. In Delhi, students of classes 9 to 12 were given the go ahead to attend school in January this year. However, the decision was revoked after a surge in cases.