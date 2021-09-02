Delhi Riots Will be Remembered for Failure to Conduct Proper Probe: Court

While discharging the three accused, namely Shah Alam, Rashid Saifi, and Shadab, the court said that it is a "colossal wastage of the hard-earned money of tax-payers, without there being real intent of investigating the matter".

The court said that the investigation "merely tried to pull the wool over the court’s eyes and nothing else".

The court also said that several accused are languishing in prisons for the past one and a half year since the police is still filing supplementary charge sheet in their cases.