Delhi Riots: Umar Khalid Granted Access to E-Copy of Charge Sheet

After hearing an application by activist Umar Khalid, a Delhi court on Tuesday, 5 January, assented to his demand for access to an e-copy of the charge sheet filed against him for charges framed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged involvement in the Delhi Riots in 2020, Live Law reported.

His counsel argued they only got around thirty minutes to meet with their client while the charge sheet ran thousands of pages long.

Umar Khalid submitted, "It has been 1.5 months almost, but I still don't know what the allegations against me are. This is against my right to a fair trial,” Live Law quoted.