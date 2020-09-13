‘Was in Jafrabad Asking Them to Withdraw Blockade’: Yogendra Yadav

05:20 onwards Yadav says, “I have come to request you, with me is Apoorvanand as well, there were 8-10 more who also came but have moved ahead. We came to speak to our sisters who are sitting close to the Jafrabad metro station and blocking the road right now.” Then he says that the strength of a protest is to not lose consciousness (hosh) in the desire to be passionate (josh). Delhi University professor Apoorvanand, who has also been named in various charge sheets, including FIR 50, was by Yadav’s side and gave a speech himself as well.



“Who is benefiting in continuing the blockade? Only those who want to make this a Hindu-Muslim issue,” he said adding this could become a way to discredit the protest. “We have to ensure we do not do anything, intentionally or unintentionally. to give people a reason to raise a finger at us. We went to speak them, but it was not feasible at all. We spoke to one person who said talk to another, then another, then another.”