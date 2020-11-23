Delhi Riots: Charge Sheet Filed Against Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

The Delhi Police on Sunday, 22 November, filed a supplementary charge sheet before a Delhi court against activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in connection with Delhi riots that broke out in February 2020 in the northeast part of the city.

The charge sheet has been filed before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat under relevant sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), criminal conspiracy, rioting, cheating, murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act and damage to public property

The case concerns the alleged “conspiracy”.