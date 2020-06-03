In a case registered regarding the death of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma's murder during the North East Delhi violence in Chandbagh area, Delhi police filed the charge sheet on 3 June.The police has claimed that, "He (Ankit Sharma) was specifically targeted by a mob that was led by Tahir Hussain, a politician of the Aam Aadmi Party, and sitting council in EDMC Delhi." In a note that the police released, they said that ten people were arrested in the case.The police goes on to allege that Tahir Hussain is the main person who has been instigating the mob, both on 24 and 25 February, in the Chand Bagh area and adds that doctors found 51 sharp and blunt injuries on Ankit’s body.Ankit Sharma Stabbed 12 Times, Not 400 – Post-Mortem Debunks Claim‘Want Accused to Be Hung to Death’Ankur Sharma, elder brother of Ankit Sharma, said the family is thankful that the Delhi police has arrested and submitted charge sheet in the case of his brother's death."Since my brother was killed and left in the drain, we have been waiting for justice. We want the rioters, who killed my brother, to be hung to death. I also request the central government to give my brother the status of a martyr."Rs 1 Cr, Job Offer to Kin of IB Officer Killed in Riots: Delhi CMThe Original FIRThe case that was filed on 26 February was under FIR number 65/2020. The sections of the FIR include charges of murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy. They are 109, 114, 147, 148, 149, 436, 153-A, 505, 365, 301, 201 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.