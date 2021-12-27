ADVERTISEMENT

With 331 New Cases, Delhi Reports Highest Single-Day COVID Tally in 6 Months

With one death reported in the past 24 hours, the active cases in the national capital now stand at 1,289.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Delhi COVID cases</p></div>
i

Amid rising concerns of the Omicron variant, Delhi reported 331 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 27 December, its highest single-day tally in six months.

With one death reported in the past 24 hours, the active cases in the national capital now stand at 1,289.

As Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced "preparedness" of the Delhi government to tackle the surge, several restrictions have been put in place, including a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am.

The government has also announced that "no cultural event/gatherings/congregation/take place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in NCT of Delhi."

While all restaurants and bars are allowed upto 50 percent of the seating capacity, wedding-related gatherings can have a maximum of 200 people.

Edited By :Ahamad Fuwad
