'Was to Be Married Soon': Story of The Only Kashmiri Killed in Red Fort Blast

The cries in Baba Nagri, a small village in the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir, carried across the hills long before the ambulance arrived. By the time the body of 27-year-old Bilal Ahmad Sangoo reached his family home, the narrow road outside was filled with neighbors, relatives, and strangers who had come only to mourn.

Men stood silently with their heads bowed; women wailed from windows and doorways. The cold valley air turned heavy as reality settled in: Bilal, the young man who left Kashmir in 2019 to earn a living in Delhi, had returned home in a coffin.

He was the only Kashmiri killed in the recent blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, a tragedy that unfolded hundreds of kilometers away but tore open a wound in a quiet settlement where every household knew his name.

His elder brother, Farooq Ahmad Sangoo, stood near the gate as the body was carried inside, his eyes hollow from days of waiting, hoping and then mourning.