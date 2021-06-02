Delhi Records Lowest Ever Minimum Temperature for June: IMD

According to the IMD, this year also marks the first time since 2014 when the Safdarjung Observatory, the prime weather observation centre for the capital, did not register a heat wave in the weeks prior to the monsoon.

Last month, the city had witnessed a maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius on an average – the lowest for May since 2008.

These conditions were promoted initially by the recurrent western disturbances and then later by the emergence of the cyclone Tauktae that led to high rainfall in the national capital, Srivastava indicated.

