Delhi Records Coldest November Morning in 14 Years on Sunday

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature clocked a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, IANS reported. The maximum temperature on Sunday is expected to be 24 degrees on Sunday, the IMD officials added.

Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at the IMD and head, regional weather forecasting centre, had earlier told IANS that Sunday could also witness the coldest night of the month. He had said that chilly winds raging after snow in Himalayan states could bring the mercury down to 7 degrees.