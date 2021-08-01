Delhi Rains: Yamuna Surges Again, Water Level Close to Danger Mark

Water levels in Yamuna river inched closer to the danger mark on Sunday, 1 August, as the national capital woke up to a fresh spell of heavy rains.

According to PTI, water levels in the river rose to 205.30 meter at 9 am on Sunday. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday had issued a flood alert as the IMD forecasted thunderstorms over the weekend.

A flood alert is declared after the river crosses the warning mark of 204.5 meter.

The Department of Irrigation and Flood Control on Friday said it has deployed boats in different areas of the national capital and has also put 21 others on standby for emergency situation.