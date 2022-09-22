Delhi Rains: Schools To Be Shut In Noida, Work From Home for Gurugram Employees

A portion of a road in Delhi caved in as an incessant spell of light to moderate rain drenched the city for the second consecutive day on Thursday, 22 September, leading to waterlogging and uprooting of trees that caused massive traffic snarls in many parts of the capital.

The weather department has issued a 'yellow' alert for Friday, cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in the city.

Gurugram's Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory directing all corporate offices and private institutions to guide employees to work from home so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair work can be done.

Meanwhile, Noida's District Magistrate Suhas LY declared that schools for classes 1-8 will remain closed on 23 September in the wake of heavy rainfall.