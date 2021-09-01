Delhi Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Water Logging Reported Across City
Around 112.1 mm rainfall was recorded at the Safdarjung Observatory in the 24 hours – the highest in 12 years.
Heavy rains thrashed the national capital on Wednesday, 1 September, with incidents of water logging and traffic disruptions being reported across the city.
Early in the morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Delhi, predicting 'moderate rain and thundershowers with the possibility of heavy rain at isolated places' on Wednesday.
IMD officials stated that at 8:30 am, around 112.1 mm rainfall was recorded at the Safdarjung Observatory in the 24 hours – the highest in at least 12 years, news agency PTI reported.
Meanwhile, pictures and videos of torrential showers inundated social media websites, with #delhirains trending on Twitter.
Later on Wednesday, the IMD cautioned that "thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places, including Lodi road, IGI airport in Delhi as well as regions like Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Indirapuram, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF, Ghaziabad in NCR."
Weather stations situated on Lodhi Road, Ridge, Palam and Aya Nagar reported 120.2 mm, 81.6 mm, 71.1 mm and 68.2 mm of rainfall in 24 hours respectively on Wednesday morning.
Waterlogging was reported on stretches in ITO, Minto Bridge Underpass, Connaught Place, Dhaula Kuan, Ring Road near IP Estate flyover.
(With inputs from PTI)
