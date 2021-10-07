In Islamophobic Remark, Delhi Prof Says Kerala Implementing 'Marks Jihad'

A professor at Kirori Mal College in New Delhi and a leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-backed teachers' organisation, National Democratic Teachers Front, has raised another Islamophobic bogey – ‘marks jihad’ in Kerala.

In a Facebook post, Rakesh Kumar Pandey, a professor of physics, alleged that the Kerala state board provided many students 100 percent marks and as a result, many students from the state had been over-admitted in some courses.

“A college had to admit 26 students in a course having 20 seats only because they all had 100 percent marks from the Kerala board. For last few years, Kerala board is implementing - #MarksJihad,” he wrote on Facebook.