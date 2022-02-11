Delhi: At Least 3 Feared Trapped as Portion of Old Building Collapses in Bawana

At least six persons were feared trapped in the debris after a portion of an old building collapsed at a JJ colony in Delhi's Bawana, police said on Friday, 11 February.

Brijendra Yadav, DCP Outer North District, said that three of the six people had been rescued, and an operation to rescue others was on.

"Today, at about 2:45, an information was received that a building near Delhi Jal Board has collapsed in which 4-5 persons, including children, are reported to be buried under debris. It was found that the collapsed building is a part of Rajiv Ratan Aawas, in which there are about 300-400 flats. Three JCBs and two ambulances reached the spot, and a rescue operation was started," Yadav said.