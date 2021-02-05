Post Greta’s Tweet, Police Writes To Google for Details on Toolkit
Reportedly, two e-mail IDs, 1 Instagram account & 1 URL were mentioned in the toolkit.
Delhi Police wrote a letter to Google on Friday, 5 February seeking the 'registration details' and 'activity log' of the account through which the Toolkit was uploaded on Google Docs reported ANI.
As per Police sources, the inquiry is being done to pin down the authors of the Toolkit. Reportedly, two e-mail IDs, 1 Instagram account & 1 URL were mentioned in the toolkit.
Over 300 social media handles are under scanner, reported IANS.
The Delhi police believe that this could be an “international conspiracy” intended towards defaming the country. However, it held itself from naming anyone in the FIR registered under sections 124-A, 153-A, 153 and 120-B IPC. The matter will be further investigated by the Cyber Cell.
Background
The Delhi Police on Thursday, 4 February, said that they will be probing the ‘toolkit’ on farmer protests in India shared by Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter as she announced her support to the agitation.
Speaking to the media on Thursday, after filing an FIR against the creators of the document, the Delhi Police alleged that the ‘toolkit’ in question was “allegedly linked to a pro-Khalistani group”. It also said that it was evidence of a conspiracy that led to the violence in Delhi on Republic Day amid the farmer’s planned tractor march.
(With inputs from IANS & ANI)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.