Delhi Police to Seal All Border Pickets, Issue Curfew Passes

The Delhi Police on Monday, 23 March, moved to seal all border pickets in the national capital and said curfew passes will be issued to people associated with essential services as "execution" of the prohibitory orders in the city was "not up to the mark today".

Media persons, however, will not need the passes and their ID cards will suffice, they said. Details like the format of the application for the passes and from when they will be required, etc are likely to be shared on Tuesday, the police said.