Mujrim, Giroh: Delhi Police To Avoid 'Complex' Urdu, Persian Words in FIRs
Delhi Police has asked officers to use translations of words such as mujrim, inteqaam, and guftagoo.
The Delhi Police, in a notice dated 11 April, asked its officials to stop using certain Urdu and Persian words while filing FIRs and instead use their Hindi and English translations, in a bid to simplify the FIR for the common man.
Intezaam, mujrim, asliyat, inteqaam, guzaarish, dastavez, fizool, and halaat are eight out of the 383 words mentioned in the police notice.
The notice is in line with a Delhi High Court order from August 2019 where the court stated that FIRs should be filed in the language of the complainants.
"While filing FIRs difficult words should be avoided. Police is working for the common man and not just for people who have a doctorate degree in Urdu, Hindi, or Persian," the court had said.
After the order was passed after the court asked the Delhi Police to submit 100 FIR copies to ascertain the words which were being used.
In November 2019, a memo was sent to all DCPs with instructions to use "simpler words" while filing FIRs. “The HQ has compiled a list of Urdu, Persian words which are presently being used in day-to-day functioning of Delhi Police along with their English/Hindi words. IOs/duty officers working under your control be suitably sensitised to evade using archaic Urdu, Persian words," the 2019 memo said.
What does the notice say?
The notice, signed by the Commissioner of Delhi Police Sanjay Arora, also mentioned that a list of Urdu and Persian words with their Hindi and English translations was prepared as per the High Court's orders and sent to officials across districts.
"Despite court orders, it has been observed that these words are still being used in FIRs. Not just FIRs, they are also being used in chargesheets and diaries. If this continues, action will be initiated against concerned officers," the notice said.
It added, "Compliance with this circular should be monitored by the supervisory officers not only at the police station level but also at the district level. Non-compliance with the above instructions will be viewed seriously, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.”
The notice was sent to all Special Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioners, Joint Commissioners, ACPs and Inspectors at Police Headquarters, and district units including IGI Airport, Railways, Special Cell etc.
Other Words on The List
Some other words which made it to the list are:
Durust which means 'being well'
Musanna which means 'true copy'
Nazarband which means 'confined or detained'
Vaardat which means 'incident'
Hasb Maloom which means 'in harmony'
Shahadat which means 'evidence'
Shinakht which means 'identification'
Hasb guft saeel which mean 'as per the statement of the complainant'
Zimni which means 'case diary'
Muqammal which means 'complete'
