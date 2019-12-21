‘Delhi Police Talk to Us’: Jamia Students Offer Roses to Cops
Amidst all the violence that has ensued during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, students of Jamia Millia Islamia during their long march offered roses to police personnel, who were deployed for security.
At the Jantar Mantar in Delhi, young protesters offered red roses to police personnel, saying that even if they were lathi-charged, their message would be, "Love in return for hatred".
In several parts of the country, many protesters were seen attempting to engage with the police.
Locals offered roses to the police in Bhopal, thanking them to provide security during their peaceful protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC.
(With Inputs from ANI)