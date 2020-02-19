Delhi Police, Security Agencies Gear up for Trump’s Visit
A multi-tier security arrangement comprising the Delhi Police, US Secret Service and other agencies will be in place in the national capital, including at the ITC Maurya hotel where US President Donald Trump is likely to stay when he visits India next week, officials said on Wednesday, 19 February.
“Police will make elaborate arrangements at the place of stay and all venues where he is likely to pay a visit," Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik told PTI.
Patnaik said other sister agencies are also involved in the task and necessary tie-up has been made with the US secret service. "It will be a multi-layered security arrangement with due assistance from the central armed police forces," the police chief added.
Plainclothes Police, Snipers: A Fortified ITC Maurya
At the ITC Maurya, a three-layer security will be in place, another senior police officer said.
The officer said that the hotel, located in Diplomatic Enclave in Chanakyapuri, has 438 rooms and every floor of the hotel will have policemen in plainclothes.
The security wing of the Delhi Police is a specialised unit tasked with the security of VIPs and visiting foreign dignitaries.
"The second layer of security will be deployed around the lobby area, parking, lawn area and the pool area, while the third one will comprise police personnel from the district police," another officer added.
There is a large stretch of green ridge area opposite the hotel and security personnel will be deployed there as well.
In 2015, the then US president Barack Obama had come to India on a three-day visit, during which he was also the chief guest at the Republic Day event.
Trump, who is scheduled to visit India on February 24 and 25, will be accompanied by a high-level delegation.
Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch for Trump, while President Ram Nath Kovind will host a banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary.
