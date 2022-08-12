ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Police Seizes 2,000 Live Cartridges Before I-Day, Terror Angle Under Probe

Six people have been arrested in the case, with the help of a tip from an auto-rickshaw driver.

PTI
Published
India
1 min read
Delhi Police Seizes 2,000 Live Cartridges Before I-Day, Terror Angle Under Probe
i

Ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Police recovered around 2,000 live cartridges from its east district and arrested six people in this connection, officials said on Friday, 12 August.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Vikramjit Singh, prima facie, the accused appear to be part of a criminal network but he did not rule out a terror angle.

Of the six arrested, Singh identified two as Rashid and Ajmal. He said an auto-rickshaw driver had tipped the police about the duo.

"A total of 2,251 live cartridges have been recovered. We got a tip-off about the same on August 6 from an auto driver who had dropped two persons at Anand Vihar railway station," Singh said at a press conference.
Also Read

Delhi Govt Makes Wearing of Face Masks Mandatory: What Are the Latest Rules?

Delhi Govt Makes Wearing of Face Masks Mandatory: What Are the Latest Rules?
ADVERTISEMENT

"Of the six people arrested so far, one is a person from Dehradun. He is the owner of a gun house. Prima facie, it appears to be done through a criminal network. However, police are not ruling out a terror angle," he added.

Also Read

Husband, In-Laws Held for Dowry Death After Woman Falls Off Building in Delhi

Husband, In-Laws Held for Dowry Death After Woman Falls Off Building in Delhi

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×