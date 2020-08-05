Delhi Police Officer’s Daughter Secures AIR-6 in UPSC 2019 Exam

Giving tips to the aspirants for the civil services she said "You need to remember the UPSC syllabus and make weekly, monthly and yearly plans. Do ensure that you revise your syllabus in time. You cannot complete the syllabus without proper planning. Always be consistent in your preparation. Hours of study don't matter but you need to set short achievable targets."

Vishakha's father Rajkumar says that their house has been flooded with well-wishers and family friends since the news of his daughter achieving the sixth rank broke.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal also congratulated Yadav on Twitter on her successful attempt.