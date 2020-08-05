Delhi Police Officer’s Daughter Secures AIR-6 in UPSC 2019 Exam
Vishakha Yadav, who secured the sixth position in the UPSC civil services exam 2019, wants to work in the education sector. Daughter of Delhi Police Assistant Sub Inspector Rajkumar Yadav posted in the DCP office at Dwarka, she says that consistency is the key to success.
Yadav was working in a multinational company in Bengaluru and had quit her job to prepare for the civil services exam. This was her third attempt at the competitive exam.
Asked if the result has come as a surprise to her or was this expected Vishakha said "I think the expected result is that you would qualify the exam after you gave your best performance but securing sixth rank was quite unexpected so I am very happy and trying to let this sink in. It's almost unbelievable."
‘Be Consistent in Your Preparation’
Speaking on the importance of coaching for the civil services examination Vishakha said "I did BTech, and was working in the technical field so I was quite out of touch with Humanities so I had to take coaching in 2017. Coaching is always good for initial guidance but if your background is Humanities and you think that you can do it with self-study then I would say self-study is the best thing."
“I would like to work in the education department as you know that education is the best enabler that uplifts us. I would like to ensure that the schemes in education are implemented properly.”Vishaka Yadav
Giving tips to the aspirants for the civil services she said "You need to remember the UPSC syllabus and make weekly, monthly and yearly plans. Do ensure that you revise your syllabus in time. You cannot complete the syllabus without proper planning. Always be consistent in your preparation. Hours of study don't matter but you need to set short achievable targets."
Vishakha's father Rajkumar says that their house has been flooded with well-wishers and family friends since the news of his daughter achieving the sixth rank broke.
Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal also congratulated Yadav on Twitter on her successful attempt.
"My daughter informed me about the result and I was overjoyed. It is a dream come true. Our hard work paid off. My daughter was focused and determined to clear the exam, I am so happy that she did," Rajkumar said.
