‘Anti-National, Planned Act’: Lookout Notices Against Farm Leaders

Hours after it issued at least 44 lookout notices against farm union leaders, the Delhi Police on Thursday, 28 January said that the violence during the farmers’ tractor rally on 26 January was pre-planned to bring international embarrassment on a day of national significance.

In a press release, the Delhi police said that cases are being filed under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and IPC sections of sedition.

“A preliminary assessment suggests there was pre-conceived and well coordinated plan to break the agreement reached between Delhi Police and leaders of farmers organisations. Special Cell is investigating larger conspiracy and criminal designs behind the unfortunate events,” the statement said.