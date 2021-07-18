Delhi Police, Farmers Hold Meet Ahead of Planned Protests at Parliament

"Meanwhile, preparations for parliamentary protests are in full swing in SKM contingents. 200-350 farmers from different states will hold protests on each working day of the Parliament. SKM has also formed a committee for this purpose. The list of farmers is being prepared," the SKM added in their statement.

A large number of farmers from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan, besides Punjab and Haryana, will participate in the protest.

Moreover, special marches by women on 26 July and 9 August will also see huge participation from across India, including the northeastern states, SKM said.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI and The Indian Express.)