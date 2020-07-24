Police Drops UAPA Notice To FFF Website: ‘Clerical Error’, Really?

Delhi Police spokesperson MS Randhawa has told The Quint that the UAPA notice (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act), against FridaysforFuture.in or FFF India was a ‘clerical’ mistake and has been withdrawn. He also said that an internal inquiry on what led to this error is going on.

The FFF India website was blocked on 10 July after Delhi Police’s cyber crime unit issued a notice to Big Rock, the website’s domain name registrar, under Section 18 of the UAPA Act.

Mr Randhawa did not clarify to The Quint why it took Delhi Police 16 days to realise their 'clerical' mistake. While he insists that the notice was withdrawn 'earlier', without specifying when, the fact is that the FFF India website was re-instated only at 11.30am on 24 July.

But lets rewind a bit.

FFF India started an online campaign in June 2020 to protest against the Ministry of Environment’s Draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification 2020 issued on 23 March. The environmental activists have argued that the Draft EIA Notification favours the 'builder lobby' by diluting environmental compliance norms.

As a part of the protest, FFF India uploaded a draft 'protest' email along with the email address for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change which was already in public domain, asking supporters to send their protest emails directly to the Ministry. As a result, the Ministry received thousands of emails which prompted Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to file a complaint against FFF India with the Delhi Police’s Cyber Crime Unit.