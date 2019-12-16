Cops Contained Jamia Violence, Tear Gas Use Quite Lawful: DCP
Delhi Police's South East District DCP Chinmoy Biswal, while speaking to The Quint on the violence in Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday, 15 December, said that police using tear gas shells on an agitating mob is quite lawful and it's the minimum thing that the police can do to disperse a violent mob.
On the incidents on Sunday that led to massive unrest in the area, Biswal urged an analysis of the incidents before posing questions. He said that a mob of around 1,500-2,000 people turned violent at Mathura road, and set DTC buses on fire. He added that the violent mob started pelting stones at the police when asked to stand back.
Loading...
Biswal further said that there was panic, after which the police asked protesters to disperse, but they did not listen. After that, "we used tear gas shells, something that is quite lawful and it's the minimum thing that the police can do."
On being asked about the police using force against the students of Jamia, the DCP said that when the police asked the crowd to end the agitation peacefully, the mob still indulged in violence.
When asked about the visuals of police firing in the air, he said, “There was absolutely no firing from the police's side and no death absolutely, these are just baseless rumours," Biswal said.
"Even I have come across many such videos, these are fake videos, it's not Delhi Police, they are being circulated to mislead the student community and the locals. We have not fired a single bullet. We only used tear gas shells to disperse the mob,” Biswal said.
Asked whether the police forcefully entered the campus, Biswal said that when the police managed to push the protesters beyond the premises, they were mobbed from both sides, which is when they had to contain the mob.
Biswal said that the Delhi Police is proud of the university and is there for all the students. He said that "however, no one can take the law in their own hands and indulge in violent activities. When we told them to disperse peacefully, they should have listened."
He doubted reports saying that the protests were peaceful until the police used force. He said that the protesters thronged the whole road in the 2-km stretch between Julena to where the university campus ends.
He reiterated that rumours of policemen setting a bus on fire are baseless. "This is being misrepresented by rumour-mongers. The fire was prevented due to swift police action," he said.
On the mosque being vandalised, he said, “Absolutely not, from wherever stones were being pelted, the police was just going and checking to disperse the mob.”
"We are appealing to the protesters to maintain peace and order since violence has no place, it does not solve anything. No one can take law in their own hands under the garb of protests. We have appealed to the community as well. We would request them to remain peaceful in all such situations."
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)