Cops Contained Jamia Violence, Tear Gas Use Quite Lawful: DCP

Delhi Police's South East District DCP Chinmoy Biswal, while speaking to The Quint on the violence in Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday, 15 December, said that police using tear gas shells on an agitating mob is quite lawful and it's the minimum thing that the police can do to disperse a violent mob.

On the incidents on Sunday that led to massive unrest in the area, Biswal urged an analysis of the incidents before posing questions. He said that a mob of around 1,500-2,000 people turned violent at Mathura road, and set DTC buses on fire. He added that the violent mob started pelting stones at the police when asked to stand back.