Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Delhi Police Reports Sharp Drop in Crime
Reports of crime in Delhi have reduced in the last two weeks of March 2020, compared to the last two weeks of March 2019, Delhi police said. The crimes included in the list include robbery, kidnapping for ransom, theft, and abduction.
This drop in reported crimes comes as India continues to remain under lockdown till at least 14 April. India has remained under lockdown since 25 March to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Whether the reduction in crime comes because of improved policing, or severe restrictions on movement because of the nationwide lockdown, or both, is unclear.
For comparison, 109 robberies were reported between 15 March and 31 March 2019. In the same period in 2020, only 53 robberies were reported, according to the Delhi Police, reports India TV.
2019 witnessed 294 incidents of snatching compared to only 181 reported in 2020 in the same period, between 15 and 31 March. Burglaries dropped to 55 from 126 in 2019.
(With inputs from ANI and India TV)