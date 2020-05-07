A 32-year-old Delhi Police constable died on Tuesday, 6 May evening, six hours after he tested positive for coronavirus, reported The Indian Express. He had complained of breathlessness, a slight fever and cough following which he was tested for the virus.Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced he will give an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore to the family of Amit Kumar, who is the first Delhi police personnel to have died from the virus, reported PTI.Meanwhile, four police personnel of the Northwest district, where Kumar was deployed, and seven from the Crime Records Office, who came in touch with Kumar, have been quarantined, DCP (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya told The Indian Express.With 85 New Cases, 152 BSF Personnel Now Infected with COVID-19“Kumar reported for duty on Monday and was fine. He was a little sick in the evening, and again on Tuesday. He was sent for testing, and returned to his colleague’s home. In the evening, he suddenly fell sick, and died on his way to the RML hospital.”Vijayanta Arya to The Indian ExpressThe Indian Express spoke to two of Kumar’s colleagues, who alleged that he was turned away from two hospitals that asked for a coronavirus test before admitting him. The men claimed that they had taken Kumar to the Delhi Police Haiderpur COVID-19 testing centre but realised that he can only be tested but not admitted there. Ambedkar hospital director did not respond to the publication.The second hospital where Kumar was taken, Deep Chand Bandhu, asked his colleagues to take him to a testing facility in Ashok Vihar. The hospital officials said the patient came to the flu centre and his samples were collected. He was asked to go to RML hospital for further treatment, they said. However, DCP Arya said no such recommendation was made.Among the security forces, Border Security Force (BSF) has recorded 185 COVID-19 cases, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has reported 146 , the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) 45, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) 15 and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 13.