Delhi Police Files Charge Sheet in Jamia Case, Names Sharjeel Imam

The Delhi Police on Tuesday, 18 February, has filed a charge sheet in court related to the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at New Friends Colony on 15 December 2019 and named Sharjeel Imam as an instigator and has been sent to judicial custody till 3 March.

According to the police, empty bullet cartridges were found during the violence belonging to a 3.2 mm pistol. No charge sheets have been filed against students.

“So far, 17 arrests have been made in the case – 9 from New Friends Colony and 8 from Jamia area. All of them are locals. Popular Front of India’s (PFI) role is also being examined,” police said.

The police said it has attached CCTV footage, call detail records and statements of over 100 witnesses as evidence in the charge sheet placed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur.

The court had, on Monday, sent Imam, arrested on sedition charge last month, to one-day custody of Delhi Police in the violence case.

Protestors had torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia during the demonstration against the CAA on 15 December, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and fire fighters injured.

(with inputs from PTI)