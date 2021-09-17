Farm Laws: SAD Leads Protest March Despite Ban, Sec 144 in New Delhi District
Delhi Police had said the protest march would not be allowed owing to the threat of the spread of COVID-19.
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday, 17 September, took out a protest march from Gurudwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi to the Parliament building against the Centre's three contentious farm laws.
"A number of farmers have died and many are still sitting at the state borders but this government is indifferent. We will continue our fight until the three farm laws are repealed," SAD leader and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said on Friday, as the party led the march to the Parliament building.
Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police said that the protest march being organised by the SAD will not be allowed owing to the threat of the spread of COVID-19, news agency ANI reported.
The police also said that Section 144 had been imposed in the New Delhi district.
"Protest march led by Shiromani Akali Dal from Gurudwara Rakab Ganj to Parliament to be held today, is not permitted in view of existing guidelines to prevent and control virus spread. Section 144 has been imposed in the New Delhi district," Delhi Police said, according to ANI.
Protest March to Mark 1 Year of Farm Laws
On Thursday, ANI had reported that the 'Black Friday Protest March' would be led by party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal to mark one year of the three farm laws.
"Annadatas work hard to feed us, and Akali Dal won't let BJP succeed in its anti-farmer agenda. Today, thousands of people will be marching from Gurudwara Sri Rakabganj Sahib to the Parliament House as a show of public will against the anti-farmer laws," SAD said on Twitter on Friday.
"Few people have gathered here for the protest which is being organised by Shiromani Akali Dal. We are in talks with their leaders and have clearly informed that there is no permission to hold a protest," Deepak Yadav, DCP, New Delhi district, was quoted as saying by ANI on Friday.
The SAD leader took to social media to condemn the sealing of the Delhi borders.
"Strongly condemn Delhi police for sealing entry points to national capital & detaining Akali Dal workers reaching Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib. Receiving phone calls & videos telling how Police trying to foil protest march to Parl against 3 Farm Laws. It's an undeclared EMERGENCY!" she tweeted on Friday.
Border Closed, Metro Station Entry & Exits Shut
There were reports of vehicular movement being affected at Jhandewalan-Panchkuian road and security personnel's deployment at Delhi's Shankar Road area.
The Delhi Police said on Twitter that the Jharoda Kalan border had been closed using barricades because of the farmers' protest.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted that the entry and exit for Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Bahadurgarh City had been closed.
On Thursday, the SAD had said that Punjab-registered vehicles were being stopped from entering the national capital.
"Rakab Ganj Sahib is being cordoned off to stop Punjabis from entering," Shiromani Akali Dal had said, as per ANI.
"All Delhi borders have been sealed and Punjab vehicles are being stopped. While all others pass, Punjabis are being told that our entry has been restricted. Our peaceful voices have seemingly scared the powers that be," the SAD had said in a tweet.
(With inputs from ANI)
